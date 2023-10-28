Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ARHS opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.54. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arhaus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Arhaus by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 565,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arhaus by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 298,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

