Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

