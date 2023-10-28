iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.