RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

