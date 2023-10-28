RFG Advisory LLC Sells 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 6.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $598.08 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $659.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

