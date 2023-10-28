RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

