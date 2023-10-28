Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $310.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.90.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.13%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

