RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,181 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.4 %

IRM stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

