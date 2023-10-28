RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $232.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

