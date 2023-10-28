RFG Advisory LLC Buys 9,113 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 349.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

