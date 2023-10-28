RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $43.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.