Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $150.57

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TFI International from $159.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE TFII opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $138.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 86.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 23.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

