Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $157.49 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,090,499,564 coins and its circulating supply is 773,912,765 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars.

