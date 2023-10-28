Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.53 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $19,389.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,171.65 or 0.99985658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000462 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,833.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

