First Digital USD Tops One Day Volume of $1.63 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $469.45 million and approximately $1.63 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 468,686,206 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 468,686,206.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00110199 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,703,602,375.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

