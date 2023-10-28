Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,650 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $302,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $261.90 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.90 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.