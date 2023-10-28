DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of DuPont de Nemours worth $293,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

