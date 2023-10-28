Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,580,938 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of MetLife worth $293,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $71,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.