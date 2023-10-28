Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Digital Realty Trust worth $274,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DLR opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

