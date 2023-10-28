Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 518,050 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $278,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $106.83 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

