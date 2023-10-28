Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,353,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of ONEOK worth $268,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 93.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE OKE opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

