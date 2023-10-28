Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Blackstone worth $281,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock valued at $198,022,087. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

