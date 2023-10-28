Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $270,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of CMS opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

