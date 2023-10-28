Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,284,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $263,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.38 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

