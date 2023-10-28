Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,510,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 934,985 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $2,919,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

