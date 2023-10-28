iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 712,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 145,864 shares.The stock last traded at $34.14 and had previously closed at $34.11.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,517,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $321,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

