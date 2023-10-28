iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.81

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 404196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

