Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.85

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 97151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVYO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $50,135,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock worth $189,785,999.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,708,162,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

