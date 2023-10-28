Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.05

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 292877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,630. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Further Reading

