Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.53

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.53 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 26836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

