OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.13

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 13142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $546.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.89.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

