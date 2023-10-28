Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.62. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stagwell shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 104,327 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STGW. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

In related news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stagwell by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Stagwell by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stagwell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

