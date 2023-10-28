CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Gap Down to $38.30

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $36.73. CTS shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 13,945 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get CTS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.72.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CTS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.