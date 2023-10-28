Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $347.50

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 347.50 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 549.50 ($6.73), with a volume of 1110247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546.50 ($6.69).
Several research firms recently weighed in on YCA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($7.78) to GBX 645 ($7.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 658 ($8.06) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
