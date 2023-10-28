FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $109.79 and last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 82243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,034,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,297,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,322,086.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,666 shares of company stock valued at $43,251,792. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

