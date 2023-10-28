Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Expands By 123.9%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the September 30th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COBJF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Comba Telecom Systems has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Comba Telecom Systems
