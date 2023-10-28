BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in October

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCCMY opened at $2.97 on Friday. BAIC Motor has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

