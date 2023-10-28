Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the September 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Camber Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CEI stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Camber Energy
About Camber Energy
Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Camber Energy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.