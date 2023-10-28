Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the September 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEI stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

About Camber Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camber Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Camber Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

