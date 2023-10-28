Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Increases By 140.4%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

The Bidvest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

