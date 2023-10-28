Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Up 132.1% in October

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 30th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

