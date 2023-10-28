Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Grows By 140.0%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2,109.75 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

