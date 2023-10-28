African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in October

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

AFBOF stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

