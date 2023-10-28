Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGVF opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.81. Agfa-Gevaert has a fifty-two week low of C$2.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

