Short Interest in Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Rises By 133.3%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Barloworld Price Performance
Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.
Barloworld Company Profile
