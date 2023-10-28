Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 139.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the September 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,593.0 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of Endesa stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.
About Endesa
