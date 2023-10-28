Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 139.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the September 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,593.0 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

About Endesa

Recommended Stories

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

