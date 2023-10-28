ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$34.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.07. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of C$23.74 and a 52 week high of C$36.64.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.