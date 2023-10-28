Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 90.5% in October

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

