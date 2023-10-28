Governance OHM Price Hits $3,106.60 on Top Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $3,106.60 or 0.09089858 BTC on exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $92,575.28 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
