PayPal USD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.21 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $148.22 million and $3.21 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 148,340,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 148,340,937.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9991986 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,147,619.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

