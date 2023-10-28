HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, HI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $314,201.47 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,171.65 or 0.99985658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,028,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00071472 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $304,950.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.